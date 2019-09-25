Mumbai: Man convicted of rape, murder of 24 year old

NEARLY THREE years after a 24-year-old physiotherapist was strangled with a pair of jeans, raped and set on fire at her Vile Parle residence, a special court on Tuesday held a 29-year-old man guilty for her murder.

Accused Debashish Dhara was found guilty of charges including murder, rape, unnatural sexual offences and house trespass. Dhara was arrested from his native place in West Bengal, nearly two months after the incident, which occurred on the intervening night of December 5 and 6, 2016.

Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakare had submitted before the court that the evidence against Dhara included a DNA match and CCTV footage as well as statements of the victim’s friend, family, neighbours and the accused’s roommate, who had said that Dhara had returned home on the night of the incident around 3.30 am. After the murder, Dhara had put books and clothes on the victim and set everything on fire to destroy evidence.

The prosecution has said that the victim, who worked in a private hospital, used to stay with her parents and younger sister. On December 5, 2016, she had gone out with three of her friends and returned to her room along with one of them. The victim’s friend had left after 11.45 pm. She had told the court that she had shut the door behind her while leaving.

Around 3.30 am, a neighbour had noticed smoke coming out of the woman’s room. When the door, which was bolted from outside, was opened, the victim was found lying on the floor with a pair of jeans around her neck. Books and clothes were scattered everywhere. She was taken to a hospital, where it was confirmed that she had been raped.

The CCTV footage from the area had shown a man peeping into someone’s home in a neighbouring building around 1.30 am. After DNA samples from the spot did not match any suspects, the police made inquiries and found that the person in the CCTV footage worked in a nearby jewellery shop. The CCTV footage from the shop showed the man, identified as Dhara, being in the area around 9.30 pm on the day of the incident.

The shopowner told the police that Dhara had left for his village around January 10, 2017. Based on this, the police arrested Dhara from West Bengal and filed a chargesheet against him after his DNA matched with the samples found on the spot. He also led the police to a comb used in the crime, which he had hidden in a nearby toilet.

During trial, Dhara had claimed that he had been framed and that he had returned to his village, as the jewellery business had been affected by demonetisation in November 2016. His roommate had told the court that Dhara would always pass indecent comments about women. He had claimed that while Dhara usually came back home around 12.30 am, he had returned that night at 3.30 am.

The quantum of punishment for the accused, which can be a minimum of life imprisonment and maximum of death penalty, will be argued upon on October 1 before Special Judge A D Deo.