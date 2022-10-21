scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Mumbai: Man convicted, sentenced to life for cyber terrorism

Anees Ansari was arrested in October 2014 for conspiracy to attack an American school in Mumbai.

mumbai school attack conspiracyLawyer Sharif Shaikh, representing Ansari, said that he was 20 at the time of the offence in 2014 and he has already spent eight years behind bars. (Representative)

A Mumbai sessions court on Friday convicted a 28-year-old man and sentenced him to life imprisonment on charges, including cyber terrorism, for a conspiracy to attack an American school in the city. Anees Ansari was arrested in October 2014 and has been behind bars since.

Ansari was convicted under various sections, including 66 (F) of the Information Technology Act, which has provisions for punishment for cyber terrorism. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment under this section.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr A A Joglekar also convicted Ansari under Section 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life) read with Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been sentenced to five years in jail under this section. He has also been directed to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 under Section 43(a) of the IT Act (compensation for failure to protect data).

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Dalvi for the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said that 28 witnesses were examined in the case, including a cyber expert who had extracted electronic evidence against Ansari. It was claimed that he had chats where there was a discussion about using a thermite bomb.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

SPP Dalvi had sought the maximum punishment of life imprisonment for Ansari stating that the offences were serious and the accused is highly qualified. If released, there is a possibility that he might put into action what he set out to do in 2014.

Lawyer Sharif Shaikh, representing Ansari, said that he was 20 at the time of the offence in 2014 and he has already spent eight years behind bars. The offence was not committed, nor does he have any prior criminal antecedents, it was submitted.

More from Mumbai

The detailed order is yet to be made available.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 02:58:51 pm
Next Story

Pakistan election commission disqualifies former PM khan from public office – local media

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement