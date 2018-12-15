Mumbai: Man collapses while playing tug-of-war, dies

A 20-year-old college student participating in a tug-of-war game at K J Somaiya college ground in Ghatkopar (East) suddenly collapsed on Friday morning. The youth, identified as Jibin Sunny, was rushed to Rajawadi hospital by other students but was declared on arrival. The local Tilak Nagar police have taken an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are awaiting the medical report to ascertain the cause of death. The incident was captured in a video footage that has been shared several times since.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.20 am on Friday. In the video, Sunny (wearing green t-shirt in the video grab), could be seen as the first in line on one side of the rope. He was pulling the rope towards his end and after a few minutes, he suddenly fell to the ground. He was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital by fellow students. Dr Vidya Thakur, medical superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital, said Sunny was declared dead on arrival.

The hospital informed the local Tilak Nagar police station where an ADR was filed in the matter. An officer linked to the case said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to find out if there was anything unusual.

The college released a statement on Friday that read: “Jibin…a healthy nursing student and an athlete collapsed while he was participating in a tug-of-war game. It is a very unfortunate incident. Our heartfelt condolences to Jibin’s family, his teachers and friends. We stand with them at this difficult time. Our prayers for giving all strength in this time.”

Last month, a 12-year-old girl had collapsed while dancing at a cultural event in Kandivali and was later declared dead.