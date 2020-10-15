Mumbai: Man chops off grandmother’s head in her Bandra home

Dias, who stayed back at home, was arrested and booked for murder. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man, who was being treated for drug addiction, allegedly murdered his grandmother in her home at Bandra West late Monday.

The accused, Christopher Dias, was recently admitted to a rehab centre in Thane. On Monday, Dias’ parents brought him back home, as they were unable to afford his treatment any longer. The family lives in a one-storey home near Mount Mary Church. While Dias’ parents and other family members live on the first floor, his grandmother, Rosy (80), stayed on the ground floor.

The police said that Dias went to meet Rosy on Monday night. “After dinner, the accused asked his grandmother to gift him a cellphone. But she refused to give in to his demands,” said an officer at Bandra police station. “Enraged, Dias chopped off his grandmother’s head after she went to sleep at midnight. He put the head on the dining table,” the officer added.

A few minutes later, Dias’ cousin came downstairs and found blood all over the home. She called Dias’ father, who was asleep upstairs.

The family then alerted the police.

Dias, who stayed back at home, was arrested and booked for murder. He was on Tuesday produced in court, which remanded him to police custody till October 17.

