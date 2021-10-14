Mumbai: Man cheats businesswoman of Rs 60 lakh promising to bail out sister rescued from sex racket

The Versova police earlier this month arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly duping a 35-year-old businesswoman of Rs 60.70 lakh by promising to get her sister, rescued from a sex racket, out on bail. Incidentally, the complainant was not aware that women caught from sex rackets are treated as victims and not as accused, unless they are acting as pimps as well.

The accused Siddharth Mehta (45) and the complainant woman knew each other for the last three years. In January, the complainant’s younger sister was caught from a sex racket, along with other women, which was being run in a Juhu luxury hotel. The raid back then was conducted by assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who is presently dismissed from service for his alleged role in the Ambani terror scare case and subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran.

The complainant did not know that her sister would be sent to a women’s shelter, rehabilitated and sent back home in a few weeks. Mehta lied to the complainant that he would have to go to court and pay a senior counsel to get her sister out on bail.

Using all her savings and mortgaging gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh, she gave him Rs 60.70 lakh, said the police.

However, she later realised that Mehta had cheated her and asked him to return the money. But Mehta had lost all the money in cricket betting and the share market besides splurging, said the police.

“The accused has a prior criminal record. The FIR was registered four or five months ago. We arrested him on October 2. He is presently in judicial custody. No recovery could be made from him but two iPhones worth nearly Rs 2 lakh have been seized from him,” said a police officer from Versova police station.