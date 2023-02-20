Mumbai man cheated out of Rs 2.5 lakh by cyber fraudster posing as cab agent

A 30-year-old resident of Goregaon East in Mumbai was defrauded by a cyber fraudster when he tried to book a cab to visit his hometown in Gujarat. He was asked by the fraudster to make a “confirmation payment” of Rs 101 using a link, following which his account was drained of Rs 2,49,121, police said Monday.

On January 8, while trying to book a cab to Silvassa, Nazir Abla came across malhotracarrental.in and sent a booking request on the website. He eventually received a call from an unknown individual who claimed to be a staffer of Malhotra Car Rental. The caller told Abla that the cab fare would be Rs 1,900, which he found reasonable.

Abla was then asked to pay a nominal fee of Rs 101 using a link to confirm the booking. When he attempted to make the payment using his SBI and ICICI Bank cards, the payments seemed to fail. Soon after, according to police, he received a message alerting him that Rs 2,49,121 had been withdrawn from his bank account.

Bank staffers called him to confirm whether he himself had made the transactions. When he denied making the transactions, Abla was asked to block his cards. As he had to immediately visit his hometown, Abla was unable to file an FIR on the same day, police said.

On February 17, the Aarey sub-police station booked a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66 C (identity theft) and 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information and Technology Act.