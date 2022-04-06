Mumbai man allegedly cheated by two groups of cybercriminals, case registered

A 30-year-old graduate from Mumbai’s Kalachowkie was allegedly cheated by two women who lured him to join private video calls and later threatened to leak his videos if he did not pay them. Subsequently, the man said that he was cheated by another group of cybercriminals who asked him to pay a hefty amount on the pretext of offering him a job.

A case was registered at Kalachowkie police station under relevant sections of extortion, cheating and cheating by impersonation on Tuesday.

The police said that the complainant received two friend requests on his Facebook account on March 13. The accounts were created under the name Neelam Kumari and Anjali Sharma.

“He accepted their friend requests and he started chatting with Kumari. She offered him to join her on an intimate video call. Subsequently, he had another intimate video call with Sharma,” said an officer.

The complainant has said that he was unaware that the women were part of a sextortion racket and he was caught off guard. The group later demanded money from him and threatened to share his videos on YouTube if he failed to pay.

“The 30-year-old was worried that the video would be shared online. So, he transferred Rs 8,000. But later when they started demanding more money from him, the complainant blocked their numbers,” said an officer.

Subsequently, he received a call from a person who identified himself as a police officer from Delhi. The caller reportedly told him that the man’s intimate video has been uploaded on YouTube. He demanded money, saying he would ensure that the video is taken down.

“The man paid him Rs 60,000. But when he started demanding more money to remove the video, the man started looking for a job online. That is when he was targeted by another group of cybercriminals,” said an officer.

While looking for a second job, the man came across a job listing for the role of a playboy on the Acescort India Ltd Club Gigo website on March 21.

After he contacted them, he was reportedly asked to pay Rs 1.26 lakh for completing formalities such as filling up forms, conducting an HR interview and processing other documents.

After discussing it with his friend, the 30-year-old then reported the matter to Kalachowkie police station, following which a case was registered. The police said that they are trying to locate the suspects through the call data records and also through the bank account details from the transactions.