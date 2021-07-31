Mumbai: Man changes vehicle number plate to avoid paying loan, e-challans, held

The officer added that he has been arrested and that he also told them he did it to avoid getting e-challans of a traffic violation.

A MAN was booked for forgery and cheating after he allegedly tampered with the vehicle registration number plate to avoid paying the bank loan, which he took to purchase the bike and e-challans of traffic violations.

The accused, Shamshulla Mohammad Rafique Khan (38), is a resident of Malvani.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when a team of Mumbai Traffic Police brought Activa to the Malad traffic division. The accused then came to get possession of the vehicle when he was asked to produce the documents of the two-wheeler and his driving license. He was unwilling to show the documents.

Police then checked the details of the vehicle on an e-challan machine and found that the original registration number of the vehicle is different and the accused is using the number of a high-end motorbike model.

Upon questioning, Khan claimed that he had taken a loan to purchase the two-wheeler and was unable to pay the loan instalments. Hence, to avoid paying the bank loan he has changed the number plate.

“By changing the number plate, he cheated the loan company as well as the police with an intention of not paying the loan and getting the traffic e-challan. He has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer.

The officer added that he has been arrested and that he also told them he did it to avoid getting e-challans of a traffic violation.

As Khan was using the number plate of another vehicle, when he would commit any traffic violation, the owner of the other vehicle whose number plate he is using would get the e-challans instead of Khan.