scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Must Read

Mumbai: Man celebrates his release from jail with 15 friends, Police registers FIR for breaking Covid protocols

An officer said that on June 23, when Shabuddin Idrisi alias Babu Chaddi was released from prison, around 10-15 persons came to receive him in a jeep. They then took him to Deonar where he was garlanded and a party was organised where no one was wearing masks.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 3, 2021 11:53:45 am
Mumbai news, DEONAR police, FIR against man for celebrating release from jail, Mumbai crime news, mumbai covid protocols, mUmbai latest newsThe Deonar police found that the incident took place under their jurisdiction and registered a case against Idrisi along with 15 others for the violation of Covid-19 protocol. (Representational)

THE DEONAR police have registered an FIR against a person who, having just been released from jail, celebrated the same with around 10-15 persons in a jeep, violating the Covid-19 protocols issued by the Maharashtra government. The FIR was registered after the video of the party went viral.

An officer said that on June 23, when Shabuddin Idrisi alias Babu Chaddi was released from prison, around 10-15 persons came to receive him in a jeep. They then took him to Deonar where he was garlanded and a party was organised where no one was wearing masks.

A video of this incident went viral on social media and was brought to the attention of the local police. Following this, the Deonar police found that the incident took place under their jurisdiction and registered a case against Idrisi along with 15 others for the violation of Covid-19 protocol.

Click here for more

No arrests have been made in the case as yet. An officer said that Idrisi is a history-sheeter and has in the past been arrested for cases of electricity theft.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 03: Latest News

Advertisement