Mumbai: Man celebrates his release from jail with 15 friends, Police registers FIR for breaking Covid protocols

THE DEONAR police have registered an FIR against a person who, having just been released from jail, celebrated the same with around 10-15 persons in a jeep, violating the Covid-19 protocols issued by the Maharashtra government. The FIR was registered after the video of the party went viral.

An officer said that on June 23, when Shabuddin Idrisi alias Babu Chaddi was released from prison, around 10-15 persons came to receive him in a jeep. They then took him to Deonar where he was garlanded and a party was organised where no one was wearing masks.

A video of this incident went viral on social media and was brought to the attention of the local police. Following this, the Deonar police found that the incident took place under their jurisdiction and registered a case against Idrisi along with 15 others for the violation of Covid-19 protocol.

No arrests have been made in the case as yet. An officer said that Idrisi is a history-sheeter and has in the past been arrested for cases of electricity theft.