Mumbai: Man carrying jewellery looted by two men who posed as cops

Two men who posed as police personnel stopped a 52-year-old man carrying jewellery in a bag on a bridge in Mumbai’s Kandivali (West) Tuesday afternoon and asked him to show his bag for “inspection”. Before the man could react, the duo fled with the bag containing gold and diamond worth Rs 7 lakh, the police said Wednesday.

The complainant works in a company in Kandivali (east) which deals in gold and diamond. His work is to deliver gold and diamonds to the clients of the company.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm when the complainant, a resident of Nalasopara, was walking from Kandivali (West) to Kandivali (East). He said his company had given him money to hire an auto-rickshaw but he decided to walk and pocket the fare.

According to the police, when the man reached the bridge, two men posing as police personnel stopped him and asked him what he was chewing. “When he said he was chewing tobacco, the duo asked him to show his bag to check if he was carrying drugs. When the man showed them the content, the duo started walking away with the bag. When the complainant tried to stop them, the duo told him their senior was waiting in a van below the bridge and asked him to follow them,” said a police officer.

Before the complainant could react, the duo sat on a bike and fled the spot. He could not even note down the registration number of the two-wheeler. The complainant then called his manager and approached the Samta Nagar police station where an FIR was registered.