Mumbai: Man brushes past youth in Mankhurd, killed

A 21-YEAR-OLD man has been killed for allegedly accidentally brushing against a youth in Mankhurd late Friday. While four persons were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday, two minors have been detained.

The incident took place around Friday midnight, following which a murder FIR was registered at the Mankhurd police station. The deceased has been identified as Shriram Shivkumar Singh. His cousin Brij Bhushan (22) has sustained injuries in the incident.

The police said that on Friday night, Singh and Bhushan had stepped out for a walk. While they were getting down from the Hiranandani Akruti building, located at Lallubhai compound in Mankhurd, they found six youngsters standing near the staircase.

“Singh accidentally brushed against one of the accused, following which, an argument ensued between the two sides,” said Shrikant Desai, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Trombay Division).

The accused allegedly suspected that Singh had deliberately brushed past them. “In a fit of rage, one of the accused picked up a wooden stick from a sofa lying on the ground floor and smashed it on Singh’s head. Singh collapsed on the ground and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead before admission,” said Desai.

An officer said that the deceased was pursuing an Industrial Training Institute course at a college in Mulund. Singh’s father owns a general store in the area.