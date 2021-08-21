Mumbai: Man booked for using fake number plate to evade e-challans

A 24-year-old man, who was caught at a nakabandi in Malad (west), has been booked for using a fake number plate to evade e-challans by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

Incidentally, the person whose number plate the accused was using had received e-challan messages from the traffic police and had also taken up the issue with them.

An FIR has been registered on Thursday at the Malad police station by the complainant, Nyaneshwar Kakad, a traffic constable posted with the Malad traffic division. The incident took place on Wednesday at 7.30 pm outside a Bata showroom near Malad subway. The accused, identified as Ravindra Malap, a resident of the transit camp in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon, was riding a TVS scooter and was stopped by Kakad and his colleague as he was not wearing a helmet.

The police used their electronic device to book him for an e-challan and subsequently found out that the accused was using a fake number plate. The cops asked him to show the papers of the vehicle but Malap did not have it and showed them an insurance receipt of the scooter.

The police checked the insurance papers and found that the registration number was that of an Activa belonging to one Vinod Vora. Malap was then taken to a police station and a case of cheating was registered against him