Mumbai: Man booked for using fake number plate to evade e-challan

A 24-YEAR-OLD man, who was caught at a nakabandi in Malad (west), has been booked for using a fake number plate to evade e-challans by Mumbai Traffic Police.

Incidentally, the person, whose number plate the accused was using, received e-challan messages from the traffic police and also took up the issue with the cops.

An FIR has been registered on Thursday at the Malad police station by the complainant, Nyaneshwar Kakad, a traffic constable, posted with the Malad traffic division. The incident took place on Wednesday at 7.30 pm outside a Bata showroom near Malad subway.

The accused, Ravindra Malap, a resident of the transit camp in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon, was riding a TVS scooter and was stopped by Kakad and his colleague as he was not wearing a helmet.

The police used their electronic device to book him for an e-challan and subsequently, found that the accused was using a fake number plate. The cops asked him to show the papers of the vehicle. Since Malap did not have the papers, he showed them an insurance receipt of the scooter.

The police checked the insurance paper and found that the registration number was that of an Activa belonging to one Vinod Vora. Malap was then taken to a police station and a case of cheating was registered against him.