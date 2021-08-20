Mumbai: Man booked for ‘smuggling’ diesel from ships barred from fishing

August 20, 2021 2:13:51 am
AN URAN resident booked for smuggling high-speed diesel from big ships will not be allowed to engage in commercial fishing in the area, a special court has said in its recent order.
The accused, Roshan Shirodkar, was arrested in 2018 for alleged organized crime involving smuggling diesel from big ships at high sea. He was granted bail in June.
Shirodkar approached the court earlier this month stating that the conditions imposed on him while granting bail, prevent him from entering the jurisdiction of Uran and Mora police stations.
The plea said that this condition did not allow him to visit his residence in Uran or meet his family members. It also said that this prevented him from engaging in commercial fishing.
The prosecution, however, opposed the plea stating that allowing Shirodkar to visit Uran could affect witnesses. While police also opposed allowing Shirodkar to visit Uran, the court objected to him being prohibited from staying at his residence.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-