Mumbai: Man booked for ‘smuggling’ diesel from ships barred from fishing

AN URAN resident booked for smuggling high-speed diesel from big ships will not be allowed to engage in commercial fishing in the area, a special court has said in its recent order.

The accused, Roshan Shirodkar, was arrested in 2018 for alleged organized crime involving smuggling diesel from big ships at high sea. He was granted bail in June.

Shirodkar approached the court earlier this month stating that the conditions imposed on him while granting bail, prevent him from entering the jurisdiction of Uran and Mora police stations.

The plea said that this condition did not allow him to visit his residence in Uran or meet his family members. It also said that this prevented him from engaging in commercial fishing.

The prosecution, however, opposed the plea stating that allowing Shirodkar to visit Uran could affect witnesses. While police also opposed allowing Shirodkar to visit Uran, the court objected to him being prohibited from staying at his residence.