Mumbai: Man booked for sexual assault on minor

A 33-year-old man has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl at a central Mumbai residential building that was listed as a containment zone till a week ago, police said.

The girl, police said, was playing on the veranda of her house on May 28 when the accused allegedly took her inside a pump room and forced himself on her. After the child informed her mother about the incident, she approached the Agripada police station and subsequently, a case under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 was registered.

“The accused, who did odd jobs in the society for the past 12 years, fled on realising that the family has registered a police complaint,” an investigator said, adding he may have taken a truck to Bhiwandi. Police are now trying to trace the man with the help of his call data record.

