Mumbai: Man booked for setting wife on fire gets 10 years in jail

The Bombay High Court last week commuted the life-term of a Nashik man convicted for killing his wife by setting her ablaze to 10 years in jail. The incident took place in 1997. The court quashed and set aside his conviction for murder charges and altered it to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, holding that his act was not premeditated.

The man sought commutation of the sentence awarded by the trial court, claiming that his act was not premeditated and was under influence of alcohol due to an altercation between the two as the wages he received on the day of incident were entirely spent by him for consuming liquor.

The court observed that the accused had tried to save the deceased after she was set on fire and therefore a case for culpable homicide was made out and hence altered the conviction.

A division bench of Justices Prasanna B Varale and Nitin R Borkar on January 4 passed a verdict in appeal by Janardan Wagh (then 35) challenging the conviction of life imprisonment under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC awarded by the Nashik sessions court in January 28, 1998.

According to prosecution, the incident occurred on July 16, 1997 when a quarrel took place between the deceased and the accused and during the same, Wagh allegedly poured kerosene on his wife and set her on fire. The people in the neighbourhood heard the cries of the woman and went to her house to find her engulfed in flames and tried to extinguish the fire. She succumbed to her burn injuries the next day.