Mumbai: Man booked for not wearing mask

Till date, BMC has taken action against over 40,000 people and collected a fine of around Rs 1.5 crore. (Representational)

A day after BMC officials and Mumbai Police officers met over intensifying action against those violating face mask norms, a 28-year-old man was booked on Wednesday for not wearing a mask in a public place.

Rahul Madhukar was found roaming around Govandi without a mask, said police. The civic body had warned of action under Section 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code if people are found roaming around without masks in public places. It had made wearing of face masks compulsory on April 8 and fixed the penalty at Rs 200. Till date, BMC has taken action against over 40,000 people and collected a fine of around Rs 1.5 crore.

Meanwhile, the civic body has decided to perform 20,000 Covid-19 tests daily in Mumbai from the current average of 15,000.

