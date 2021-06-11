Mumbai: Man booked for extorting money from Dadar businessman

He added that he came to know about his wife's relationship with the accused in April when Singh walked up to him and showed him the nude photographs.

A man has been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly extorting money from a Dadar-based businessman on the pretext of leaking his wife’s nude photographs on social media.

The complainant, in his statement to the police, has said that Santosh Kumar Singh alias Bablu Thakur (43) had demanded Rs 20 lakh from him due to which he was even contemplating selling his house. However, on the advice of his friend, he approached police after paying him Rs 1.5 lakh.

The 37-year-old complainant approached the Bhoiwada police in the first week of June. “Singh would often come to my residence. He had befriended my wife and they were in an illicit relationship,” he said in his complaint to the police.

“The complainant was scared that it would harm his reputation and affect his two children… he thus decided to pay him,” said an officer. “As he did not have Rs 20 lakh, he paid him Rs 1.5 lakh in May while promising to pay the rest at the earliest,” the officer added.