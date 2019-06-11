Mumbai: Man booked for ‘assaulting’ 14-year-old, forcing him to drink phenyl

The police have booked a man over an incident in which a 14-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted, held captive and forced to drink phenyl after being accused of stealing footwear at a housing society in Nallasopara.

Tulinj Police said the incident occurred last Thursday in Vrindavan Society, when the boy was in the society to deliver a canister of water.

“Sumit Dubey, a resident of the society, beat up the 14-year-old boy,” said a senior officer. “The boy said he had come to the building for the first time and was descending the stairs when Dubey stopped him and asked him about the footwear he was wearing,” said an officer privy to the case. When the boy said the footwear belonged to him, Dubey verbally abused him and took his mobile phone as well as Rs 600 that he was carrying in his pocket, the boy told the police.

“When the boy protested, Dubey, along with his friends, beat up the boy and forced him into a vehicle… They even forced him to drink phenyl and threw him off the vehicle at a deserted spot,” added the officer.

The boy’s family found him in the evening and rushed him to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. “…The boy and his younger siblings go to school while his elder brother works at a grocery store. The boy is under observation,” said a police officer.

“The doctors told us he had not ingested a lot of the poisonous substance and has not suffered any internal injury. He has bruises on his back, torso and limbs,” he added. Police are yet to make an arrest in the case.