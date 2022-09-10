Mumbai: Man booked for filming inside police station

A 29-year-old man has been booked under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly filming inside the Ghatkopar police station on Thursday. “The man wanted us to register an offence against his wife, as she had ended their six-month marriage and married someone else,” said an officer.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Dahake added, “After he lodged a complaint against his wife, we inquired into the matter…”

However, unhappy that the police did not register an offence against his wife, the man entered into an argument with the officers. He was then taken to Dahake’s cabin and despite being told that videography is not allowed inside a police station, he recorded a video, said police.

When caught shooting, a complaint filed by Constable Santosh Dhanwade stated that the man gave evasive answers. It added that the man went to grab Dhanwade’s collar, following which he was booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC as well as the Official Secrets Act.

Dahake said the man is yet to be arrested. “As per Supreme Court’s guidelines, we are not allowed to arrest a person in a case in which the punishment is less than seven years. We will serve him notice though,” he added.