Mumbai: Man bludgeoned to death at home

A 62-YEAR-OLD man was allegedly bludgeoned to death in his apartment in Koperkhairane on Monday evening. The man lived with his wife and 31-year-old son, who police claimed suffers from schizophrenia.

The deceased, identified as Vijay Dahotre (62), was a retired central government auditor. His son, Nikhil (31), was found seriously injured and rushed to the Vashi civil hospital, where he is currently under observation.

“The family lived on the fifth floor of Krishna Towers in Koperkhairane. The manager of the building was alerted when someone told him that a bloodied man was outside the door of the Dahotre’s flat. The manager, Sanjay Sawant, called us,” said an officer from Koperkhairane police.

The police found the body inside the house. A trail of blood was found in the kitchen and living room floors of the 2BHK flat.

“There was a lot of blood in the house and signs of struggle. It is possible that the murder was committed with heavy household objects, like the pressure cooker and a hammer, all of which were present at the crime scene,” said senior Inspector Shiwaji Awate.

He added, “The house was occupied by Dahotre, his wife, who is a bank employee, and their son. Their daughter, Neha, lived in Ghansoli. Neha has claimed that her brother was very temperamental and used to get very angry. She also said that he was undergoing treatment for schizophrenia.”

Police said neighbours have confirmed that the father and the son had a history of fights and arguments. “The son’s mental health is not good. It seems that he was involved in a fight with his father, which led to the incident. We are investigating,” an officer said.

“We have registered a case of murder against unknown persons. We are checking CCTV footage and are interrogating the guards and neighbours,” Awate said.

Dahotre suffered serious injuries on the head with a heavy object, which led to his death, police said. “He struggled for a long time, as there was a lot of blood at the crime scene,” said an officer.