Mumbai: Man beats dog to death, detained

Police on Thursday detained a man after he was seen in a viral video beating a dog to death with an iron rod.

The video was posted on Twitter, and users tagged Mumbai Police and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil demanding justice. It showed the man justifying the act by saying that the dog damaged his bike’s seat cover.

While animal lovers expressed outrage over the incident on social media, Sudhir Kudalkar, a police officer posted in the state Anti-Corruption Bureau, spotted the video and alerted the Bangur nagar police station. Bangur nagar police detained the man on Tuesday.

Kudalkar told The Indian Express, “I have made several WhatsApp groups to receive information on animal cruelty and for animal adoption. If there is any cruelty towards animals in Mumbai, animal lovers inform me.”

“We have registered an FIR for killing the dog, and will soon arrest the accused,” said Shobha Pise, senior police inspector of Bangur nagar police station.

The dog’s body has been sent to the animal hospital in Parel for a post-mortem.