Mumbai: Man beaten to death over land dispute, one held

A 57-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Sunday following a dispute over a land parcel in Malad. The local Bangur Nagar police have arrested one person and are on the lookout for two others allegedly involved in the crime.

According to police, Sundarraj Nadar, a resident of Orlem colony in Malad, had a dispute with the accused persons over the illegal possession of a plot that was used as parking. Both sides would frequently fight over the plot and the money collected from vehicle owners for parking their vehicles on the plot.

On Sunday, however, when an argument ensued between Nadar and Kailash More (27), the two sides came to blows and Nadar was attacked with a sharp weapon. When he fell unconscious, the three accused fled from the spot. Nadar’s brother took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

DCP (zone XI) Mohan Dahikar said, “We have arrested Kailash More and are on the lookout for the other two accused. We should be able to arrest them soon. The two sides had been fighting over the plot used for parking for a long time.”

