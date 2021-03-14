Mumbai: Man beaten to death at tea stall, 4 arrested

Police arrested the four accused from different locations in Mumbai, foiling their plans of fleeing the city.

A 50-year-old man was beaten to death and his two children were assaulted by a group of four men near a tea stall in Sakinaka, Andheri (East) on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 am outside a tea stall in Khadi number 3 in Sakinaka. The deceased, Raiz Khan, was having tea with his son and daughter when the main accused, Shakir Ali Siddiqui Khan, 32, along with his aides Nasir Khan, 33, Gulfam Sayyed, 28, and Rabiul Sayyed, 35, allegedly reached the spot and beat up the three victims. All the accused and the victim are labourers.

The accused punched and kicked Raiz and assaulted him with a wooden plank. His children tried to stop them but they too were assaulted. Raiz collapsed on the spot and was rushed to Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

“The main accused had a past personal enmity with the victim’s daughter. They had got into a fight in the past as well,” said Balwant Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Sakinaka police station.

The accused were produced before a magistrate court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till March 17.