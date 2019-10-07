Mumbai: Man attempts suicide after ‘killing’ girlfriend

A 28-year-old man from south Mumbai attempted suicide in Sewri after allegedly strangling his girlfriend to death in a lodge at Santacruz. The police said the accused, Vinod Kumar Meru, jumped in front of a speeding container and is currently recuperating in a private hospital.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon, when the accused checked into the lodge with a 23-year-old girl. They said Meru suspected the woman was cheating on him due to which the couple argued, and the accused strangled her with a rope.

“It happened in a fit of rage,” an officer said. “After sometime, he checked on her and saw she was dead. He left her body in the room and escaped.” Later that day, when the lodge staff went to check the room, their calls went unanswered, the officer added.

The police was then informed, and a team entered the room with a spare key and found the body. The woman was rushed to V N Desai hospital, where she was declared brought dead. As we had their identity proofs, which they’d submitted to the hotel, we learned they were residents of Darukhana area at Reay road,” an officer said.