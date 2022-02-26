Mumbai: Man attacks woman with chopper; attempts suicide

A 25-YEAR-OLD man allegedly attacked a 24-year-old woman with a chopper at her residence and then attempted suicide by slitting his wrists and drinking phenyl in Vidyavihar on Friday morning. The duo was rushed to the local hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

The local police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the man and will place him under arrest once he is discharged from the hospital.

An officer from Ghatkopar police station said the incident took place around 11.30 am on Friday when the accused, Ramesh Prajapati, a Ghatkopar resident, went to the residence of Ujjwala Jaiswal in Milind Nagar area of Vidyavihar. Prajapati, who was allegedly carrying a chopper, attacked Ujjwala on her face and back and injured her, an officer said.

He then allegedly used the chopper to slit his own wrists and also consumed phenyl he was carrying. Ujjwala’s family and neighbours of the woman rushed the duo to Rajawadi hospital for treatment.

Based on Ujjwala’s mother’s statement that Prajapati attacked the woman, the police have registered a case against him. An officer said that the duo was in a relationship and had a fight which led to the incident. Both of them work in an insurance company.