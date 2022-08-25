Mumbai man attacks employer with knife after being asked to find another job

A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he attacked his employer multiple times with a knife when he was asked to find another job due to performance issues. Juhu police said that the businessman, Maulik Shah, 58, who runs a steel designing company in Andheri West, suffered serious injuries. However, he is now out of danger, the officers said.

The accused, Omkar Gagan, who did drafting work in the company, has been booked for a murder attempt.

Gagan has been employed with the company since 2013.

Shah, who has 54 employees in his firm, told the police that he was unhappy with Gagan’s work. So he called up Gagan on August 22 over the phone and asked him to find a new job.

According to the police, Gagan had cut the call after saying he wanted to meet him in person. “The next day (on August 23), Gagan went to Shah’s cabin and started abusing him. He then pulled out a knife and mutilated Shah on his stomach, back, chest and hands. Shah screamed for help and his employees came to his rescue. When they tried to stop Gagan, he wounded another employee, Satish Pawar. Pawar suffered a minor injury. Shah and Pawar were rushed to the Cooper public hospital in Juhu,” police said.