Mumbai: Man asked to pay Rs 10 as e-wallet account recovery fee, ‘duped’ of Rs 1.6 lakh

A 66-year-old businessman from Malad was allegedly duped of Rs 1.6 lakh by unidentified cyber fraudsters who reportedly posed as an executive from an e-wallet company and tricked him into sending Rs 10 as a recovery fee.

The complainant, Chandulal Mewada, had reportedly received a message on December 2 that his e-wallet account had been suspended over Know Your Customer rules.

He told police that even before he could react and contact the e-wallet company, a person, who identified himself as an executive of the firm, contacted him on the matter.“The caller offered to help in recovering Mewada’s account and asked him to transfer Rs 10 as a recovery fee,” a police officer said.

After the first one-time password (OTP) was generated on his mobile number, Rs 10,000 was fraudulently debited from Mewada’s account.

The businessman reportedly got scared and switched off his phone. Later, when he switched on his phone and checked his account, he found that six other OTPs had been generated and another Rs 1.5 lakh were deducted from his account through several fraudulent transactions.

Mewada approached Dindoshi police in the matter, following which, a case under relevant sections of cheating and impersonation of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act was lodged. “We are checking whether the fraudsters made him (Mewada) download any application that may have given them access to his mobile phone,” an officer said.

