Mumbai: Man arrested with heroin worth Rs 3cr

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 18, 2022 1:06:49 am
January 18, 2022 1:06:49 am
The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police has arrested a 65-year-old man with 1kg heroin worth Rs 3 crore.
The accused, Pyare Amanulla Khan, is a native of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan and allegedly came to the city to deliver the contraband to a drug supplier. Khan has been arrested with narcotics in the past as well, an officer said.
Khan was arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till January 19.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd