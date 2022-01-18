scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Man arrested with heroin worth Rs 3cr

🔴 The accused, Pyare Amanulla Khan, is a native of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan and allegedly came to the city to deliver the contraband to a drug supplier.

January 18, 2022 1:06:49 am
(Representational)

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police has arrested a 65-year-old man with 1kg  heroin worth Rs 3 crore.

The accused, Pyare Amanulla Khan, is a native of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan and allegedly came to the city to deliver the contraband to a drug supplier. Khan has been arrested with narcotics in the past as well, an officer said.

Khan was arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till January 19.

