Mumbai: Man arrested with heroin worth Rs 3cr

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police has arrested a 65-year-old man with 1kg heroin worth Rs 3 crore.

The accused, Pyare Amanulla Khan, is a native of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan and allegedly came to the city to deliver the contraband to a drug supplier. Khan has been arrested with narcotics in the past as well, an officer said.

Khan was arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till January 19.