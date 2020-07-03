Mumbai: Man arrested with heroin & cannabis worth over Rs 60 lakh

A Crime Branch officer said they believe the contraband was procured from outside the state. (Representational) A Crime Branch officer said they believe the contraband was procured from outside the state. (Representational)

In one of the first major crackdown on narcotics in the city after lockdown restrictions were eased, the Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a man from Cheetah Camp in Trombay with heroin and cannabis worth over Rs 60 lakh in the international market.

The police identified the accused as Mohammad Shaikh (60), who had earlier been booked in cases linked to narcotics. Shaikh, who is believed to have procured the narcotic from someone in the city, in turn sold it to drug peddlers.

A Crime Branch officer said they believe the contraband was procured from outside the state. Ever since the lockdown was imposed in March, the supply of narcotics to Mumbai has been on the decline with the traditional supply chain being disrupted.

“As a result of the heavy demand, Shaikh may have been tempted to sell it. We have registered an FIR in Trombay police station and will be interrogating him further. We are also looking for the accused from whom he purchased the narcotic,” the officer said.

