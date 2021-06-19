Mumbai: Man arrested with 2.5-kg drugs

Police said that the accused, Akshay Kushvaha -- a resident of Siwan in Bihar, was arrested from Bhandup.

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly possessing and trying to sell drugs in the city. Police said that the accused, Akshay Kushvaha — a resident of Siwan in Bihar, was arrested from Bhandup. He had 2.5 kg of hashish in his possession, which is valued at Rs 50 lakh in the international market.

An officer said, “We recovered a black colour bag pack from him in which the drugs were concealed.” An FIR was registered at Vikhroli police station, as the spot from where Kushvaha was apprehended comes in their jurisdiction after which he was placed under arrest.