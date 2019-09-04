Mumbai: Man arrested for ‘stealing’ gold, silver bars worth Rs 10.4 lakh from jewellery manufacturer

A 50-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into a jewellery manufacturing unit in Andheri East in July and stealing gold and silver bars valued at Rs 10.4 lakh.

Advertising

A theft was detected at UAS Creations in Andheri East on the morning of July 7 when the owner unlocked the premises. According to police, the suspect had entered through the sliding windows in the office the previous night and broken open an iron safe and locker in which the owner had stored the valuables.

Anil Koli, senior inspector, MIDC police station, said the manner in which the theft was committed led the police to suspect the involvement of Saleem Shaikh, who has 30 cases of house-breaking registered against him across Mumbai. “He always does a recce of the area and then enters the premises though unlocked windows before locating things of value,” said Koli.

With Shaikh not using a mobile phone and changing his locations continuously, the police spent at least two months on his trail before finally catching him on Sunday. Koli said Shaikh had previously been arrested for committing thefts in Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Saki Naka and Vikhroli.