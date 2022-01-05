Mumbai: Man arrested for trying to kill estranged lover

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to kill his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend with a knife at the Dockyard Road railway station suspecting she was in a relationship with someone else after breaking up with him.

The incident took place at on platform No. 2 of Dockyard Road railway station around 7.30 pm on January 1. The victim Kajal Khan (21) was seated on a bench near the booking counter when the arrested accused Mohit Aagle (23) came from behind and stabbed her with a knife on her neck and fled from the spot, said the police.

Based on technical evidence, officials from the Wadala government railway police (GRP) arrested him from the Central Business District of Belapur.

The police said that Mohit, a resident of Talegaon, Pune, had requested Kajal to meet him at the station but she was unaware that he had made a plan to murder her. Kajal is a resident of Mumbai and works as a house help.

She had broken up with him but he kept insisting that they should patch up. When she ignored him, he suspected that she was seeing someone else.

Based on her complaint, the man has been booked for attempt to murder, abuse and threat under IPC Sections 307, 504 and 506 the IPC.