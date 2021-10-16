Mumbai: Man arrested for snatching gold chain of 74-year-old in Andheri

The Amboli police on Friday arrested a man who had hit and snatched the mangalsutra of a 74-year-old woman in Andheri (West).

Till September this year, 108 incidents of chain snatching were reported and 77 were detected. Last year, during this period, 92 cases were reported and 57 people arrested.

The incident took place at around 4 pm when Padma Iyengar was heading towards Azad Nagar market with her husband. The couple had reached the Shahaji Raje Sports Complex footpath on JP road when the accused, Aziz Dawood (48) hit her and snatched her mangalsutra. The couple rushed to the police station and lodged a case.

The cops visited the spot and based on technical evidence, they traced the accused to a nearby area. While searching Dawood’s house, they found the gold chain. The accused has been booked under Section 394 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and will be produced before a magistrate’s court on Saturday.