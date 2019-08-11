Mumbai: Man arrested for sending obscene messages to woman

COLABA police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene pictures and messages to a 20-year-old college student. Police said the accused allegedly obtained phone numbers of women from an app named ‘find friend’ and harassed several women in a similar way.

Police identified the accused as Sachin Keshav Lokhande, a BCom graduate from Raigad district. Lokhande works at a catering company in Saki Naka area in Andheri. He was arrested after the 20-year-old woman registered a police case.

According to the woman, on July 25, she got a message from an unknown number saying ‘hi’. Initially she didn’t reply but later when she asked for his identity, the accused said he was Sachin. As she has a friend named Sachin, she thought her friend had messaged her, so she started replying. Later when the accused started sending obscene photos and vulgar messages, she realised it was someone else, police said.

The accused was traced to Saki Naka and brought to the police station. “When we checked his mobile phone, we saw he has harassed more than 50 women in a similar way,” a police officer said.

After he confessed to the crime, the accused was arrested. According to police, the accused has been harassing women for the last five months. He was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in police custody.

Investigators have sent his cellphone for examination to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina. “Lokhande said he has deleted messages he sent to several women… So we are trying to retrieve their numbers and accordingly we will call them to record their statements and make them witnesses in the case,” a police officer said.