Mumbai: Man arrested for negligent driving leading to death of 2 bikers

The NM Joshi Marg Police arrested a 30-year-old man for negligent driving that led to the death of two bikers on the flyover at Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel.

The accused, identified as Kumar, works as a hotel manager. At 10.50 pm on Wednesday, Kumar had taken a sudden U-turn on the flyover. The bike, which was being driven by Bhavesh Sanghvi and had Krishna Kuradkar (26) as the pillion, lost control as it was coming from the opposite side and suddenly saw the car taking the U-turn. As such, it rammed into another bike on the flyover.

“It brushed against the rear-end of the car and dashed into another bike which was being driven by Ashfaque Multani. He was heading towards south Mumbai,” a police officer said.

The officer added that Sanghvi is a resident of Ghatkopar and Kuradkar stays in Chembur. Fearing arrest, Kumar had fled from the spot without offering any medical help to those injured.

He later told the police that he was going for some work to Lower Parel but had to take the U-turn as his wife had called him, asking him to return.

NM Joshi Police, who were informed about the incident, rushed to the spot and took the three injured to BYL Nair hospital where Sanghvi was declared brought dead, while Kuradkar succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Multani has sustained minor injuries.

The police registered a case of rash and negligent driving after seeing the CCTV footage. “In the CCTV footage, the vehicle’s registration number was not clear. However, when we started searching for the car in and around the area, we found that it was parked and when Kumar came to take his car, he was arrested,” an officer informed.