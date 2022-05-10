scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting, kidnapping 2-year-old girl

The incident took place on May 6 at 5 am near Kennedy bridge in the Jyoti compound area. The girl was sleeping on the footpath besides her father when the arrested accused Sunil Bhuvad, 43, kidnapped her.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 10, 2022 2:38:55 pm
The accused has been booked under sections of IPC and POCSO act for molesting and kidnapping the girl.

The Gamdevi police recently arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a two and half years old girl from Grant road (west). The girl lived in a shanty along the footpath and was kidnapped while her parents were asleep.

The incident took place on May 6 at 5 am near Kennedy bridge in the Jyoti compound area. The girl was sleeping on the footpath besides her father when the arrested accused Sunil Bhuvad, 43, kidnapped her. Bhuvad,43, is a resident of Foolpada, Virar (east) and is unemployed.

The girl’s father rushed to the Gamdevi police station when he was unable to find her. Looking at the sensitivity of the case, thr zonal DCP Neelotpal formed three teams to nab the accused.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The teams sifted through around 50 CCTV cameras and managed to track the accused who was seen moving with the child. The accused later abandoned her at Mumbai Central and fled from the spot.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...Premium
Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could meanPremium
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could mean
More Premium Stories >>

“Within three hours of the complaint we .managed to safely recovered the child and returned her to her parents. Based on CCTV footages and our network of informants, we traced the accused to Andheri and arrested him,” said Dattaram Girap, senior inspector of Gamdevi police station.

More from Mumbai

“We have booked the accused under appropriate sections of IPC and POCSO act for molesting and kidnapping the girl,” said Dhanesh Satardekar, assistant police inspector of Gamdevi police.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement