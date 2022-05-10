Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting, kidnapping 2-year-old girl

The Gamdevi police recently arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a two and half years old girl from Grant road (west). The girl lived in a shanty along the footpath and was kidnapped while her parents were asleep.

The incident took place on May 6 at 5 am near Kennedy bridge in the Jyoti compound area. The girl was sleeping on the footpath besides her father when the arrested accused Sunil Bhuvad, 43, kidnapped her. Bhuvad,43, is a resident of Foolpada, Virar (east) and is unemployed.

The girl’s father rushed to the Gamdevi police station when he was unable to find her. Looking at the sensitivity of the case, thr zonal DCP Neelotpal formed three teams to nab the accused.

The teams sifted through around 50 CCTV cameras and managed to track the accused who was seen moving with the child. The accused later abandoned her at Mumbai Central and fled from the spot.

“Within three hours of the complaint we .managed to safely recovered the child and returned her to her parents. Based on CCTV footages and our network of informants, we traced the accused to Andheri and arrested him,” said Dattaram Girap, senior inspector of Gamdevi police station.

“We have booked the accused under appropriate sections of IPC and POCSO act for molesting and kidnapping the girl,” said Dhanesh Satardekar, assistant police inspector of Gamdevi police.