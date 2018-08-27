Mumbai: Man arrested in Kalyan for rape of 8-year-old girl

According to the complaint, on June 30 the girl was playing outside her house when the accused allegedly lured her with a cold drink and took her to his house, a crime branch officer said. (Representational) According to the complaint, on June 30 the girl was playing outside her house when the accused allegedly lured her with a cold drink and took her to his house, a crime branch officer said. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Kalyan for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in June. “Both the accused and the victim are from the same locality. According to the complaint, on June 30 the girl was playing outside her house when the accused allegedly lured her with a cold drink and took her to his house,” a crime branch officer said.

According to the mother of the victim, when she couldn’t find her, she started looking for the child in the neighbourhood. She then reached the accused’s house where she caught the man in the act, police said. On seeing the woman, the man fled from the spot, the official added.

A rape case was registered at a local police station on July 1 after the victim’s mother reported the incident.

The accused hails from Madhya Pradesh, police said.

“We had even sent a team to his native place in Madhya Pradesh, but couldn’t find him. His call records showed his last location at Kalyan. So we deputed a team in the area and looked for him in the local hotels. Through our local contacts, we were informed about his location. The accused was arrested and handed over to Sahar police. He was earlier arrested in a molestation case by the Goregaon police,” said an officer.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App