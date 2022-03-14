Mumbai: Man arrested in cheating case dies in hospital

A 38-year-old man who was recently arrested by the Pant Nagar police in a cheating case died at Rajawadi Hospital here on Sunday. The police have taken an accidental death report in the matter. A senior officer said that Amol Sonawane, along with two others, was arrested by the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar on Thursday. He was arrested in connection with allegedly cheating people by promising them flats.

The officer said that the personnel got a medical test done on Sonawane before arresting him, adding he was shown to be fit at the time. However, later that day, he felt unwell following which he was taken to the hospital where he was found to be fine, the officer said. On Saturday, when Sonawane felt unwell again, he was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital where he died on Sunday.

A senior officer claimed that Sonawane was barely in their custody when he had to be admitted to the hospital. The officer said that Sonawane, who is an Airoli resident, has two cases of cheating registered against him.