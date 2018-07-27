Mumbai: Man arrested for hitting Uber driver with iron rod

The accused, Rakesh Thalakkat, was arrested on charges of assault, the police said. (Representational Image) The accused, Rakesh Thalakkat, was arrested on charges of assault, the police said. (Representational Image)

The Antop Hill police arrested a man for allegedly hitting an Uber taxi driver on the head with an iron rod for not driving him to the destination of his choice. The accused, Rakesh Thalakkat, was arrested on charges of assault, the police said. Sharukh Engineer (46), who drives Uber, said that on Monday night after dropping a passenger at Wadala, he was returning to his Andheri residence. “I put the home option in the system, which shows me rides that are on my route. A woman got in from Antop Hill. She had booked the ride with Kalina as destination. Once she got in, she said she wanted to be dropped off at Dombivli. When I refused, she called up a man who was with her while she was getting in,” said the driver.

“The man then started threatening me and pulled my t-shirt. I pushed him away after which he got an iron rod from his car and hit me on the head. I started bleeding. When I tried to jot down the number of his car, another man who was with him, slapped me. I then left the spot and called up my family members. They got me admitted to the Kokilaben hospital where I got 10 stitches,” Engineer said. He then went to Wadala police station and the police directed him to Antop hill police station under whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

The Antop Hill police station tracked down Thalakkat on the basis of his mobile number and arrested him on charges of assault. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajendra Trivedi (Sion division), said: “The accused was remanded in police custody for a day. But later he was granted bail.”

An Uber spokesperson said: “What has been described is unacceptable. Violence in any form, by either a rider or a driver partner, has no place on our app and is completely against our community guidelines. The rider no longer has access to the app. We are in touch with the driver partner to support him in any way possible and stand ready to assist the law in the investigation.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App