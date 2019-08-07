Man arrested for ‘harassing wedding planner, threatening to kill her mother’

The Mumbai Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Nallasopara for allegedly sending obscene and abusive messages to a woman. Police said the man, who allegedly threatened to kill the woman’s mother if she didn’t reply to his texts, confessed during interrogation.

Advertising

Police said the woman works for an event management company and met the accused, Atif Sayed, in early 2018 at a wedding where the two exchanged numbers. Sources said that in January, Sayed called her and requested her help with an event.

“He claimed he needed women staffers for a programme. From then, Sayed started sending messages on a regular basis. A majority would be ‘good morning’ messages and texts asking whether she had eaten lunch and dinner,” an officer said. He added that the woman initially requested him not to send messages late at night and eventually stopped replying when he persisted.

“He was infuriated and started sending abusive messages to her,” the officer said. When she objected, Sayed allegedly threatened to kill her mother.

Advertising

Police said the accused harassed the woman between February 5 and May 29, after which the woman filed a complaint with the local police. Sayed was traced through his call records and arrested outside his residence on Sunday.

“After he was brought in for interrogation, the accused confessed. We will use these messages as evidence in the court,” said a police officer.

Sayed has been booked under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.