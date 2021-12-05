Mumbai: Man arrested for hacking phone, blackmailing woman by using her private photos

The cyber cell unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 41-year-old man from Pune for allegedly hacking the phone of a woman and accessing her private photos, which he used to blackmail her. The complainant also told police that the accused, identified as Yuvraj Bhosale, also illegally transferred over Rs 30 lakh from her bank account using her details.

Police said that the woman is an animator based in Mumbai. She got married in 2015 but got divorced later. In 2020, due to pressure from her family, she uploaded her profile on a matrimonial website.

As she was also looking for a new job, she uploaded her resume on job portals in September 2020, when she got a call from a person, who identified himself as a team leader from a production company.

“The woman sent him the resume but a few days later, she got messages on WhatsApp from an unknown person in which he shared the private images that she had saved in password-protected folders,” said an officer.

The accused also allegedly accessed her bank account and transferred Rs 30 lakh. Police said that he even took her SUV by threatening to post her private images online.

“As she was scared that he would post her private images on social media, she did not approach the police. However, on December 2, she lodged a complaint as the accused kept harassing her. The culprit was traced and arrested from Talegaon in Pune,” said an officer.

Police have learnt that the accused has extorted money from several other women using similar modus operandi.