Mumbai: Man arrested for uploading child porn on Facebook

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Patel stays with his wife. He had earlier posted a pornographic video involving children on his Facebook profile, following which his account was blocked. (Representational Image) Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Patel stays with his wife. He had earlier posted a pornographic video involving children on his Facebook profile, following which his account was blocked. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai cyber Cell Friday arrested a 38-year-old vegetable vendor for allegedly uploading child pornography online.

The accused, Hridayprasad Patel, had uploaded the video last year. The police, taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, arrested him from his Sakinaka residence.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Patel stays with his wife. He had earlier posted a pornographic video involving children on his Facebook profile, following which his account was blocked. “As he could not create another profile on his own, the he took the help of a friend to create a profile from his cellphone. He then posted a video that contained child pornography,” said an officer.

The police came to know of the case after the FBI in the US shared data it had received from its National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with the Indian authorities.

“After we were informed, we registered a case against Patel under Section 67 (B) (for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, etc, in electronic form) of the IT Act and arrested him,” said the officer.

The police, while taking cognizance of six other similar cases, have registered separate FIRs and are trying to trace the accused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.