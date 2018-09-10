Mumbai: Man arrested for trying to kidnap three-year-old girl

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly molesting and trying to kidnap a three-year-old girl from Kurla station last week. A police patrol team nabbed the accused as he was about to escape with the girl.

The accused, identified as Mohamed Shimu Sherawat, was booked under Sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 363 (kidnapping) and 511 (attempt to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of the IPC along with Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Senior police Inspector, Vilas Shinde, from Nehru Nagar police station said the case was still under investigation.

“The mother of the three-year-old girl works with a private company in CST. She drops her daughter at her maternal residence in Sion. While coming back from work, she again picks her up,” said an officer.

On Wednesday, the woman was heading back to her Kurla residence along with her daughter when the accused allegedly attacked them from behind and snatched her.

“After she raised an alarm for help, the police patrol team that was present at the spot chased the kidnapper and got hold of the accused,” said an officer.

According to investigators, two months ago, Sherawat was brought to the police station for allegedly passing lewd comments at a woman. Sherawat was sent for a medical examination and produced in court, where he was remanded in police custody till Monday.

