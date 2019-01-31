Mumbai: Man arrested for trying to extort jeweller

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a city-based jeweller. The Kherwadi police, which arrested Deepak Kumar Satyanarayan Yadav on Monday, said the accused had noted the contact number of the jeweller from a billboard outside his shop. Claiming to be associated with the Chotta Shakeel gang, he then called the jeweller, Ashok Jain, and threatened to kill him. Later, Yadav demanded Rs 2 lakh from Jain.

Following this, Jain, a resident of Bandra, approached the police and a case of extortion was registered on January 25. “The jeweller was told over the phone that if he failed to hand over the cash, his life will be in danger. He did not take the call seriously. But later, when he received a threatening message, he took the matter seriously and came to the police station,” said a police officer.

As the police started scrutinising the call records of the caller, Yadav’s location was traced to Bandra East. He was then picked up for questioning. Yadav later confessed to the crime, said police.

“Yadav worked at a food stall in Bandra and had recently started making threatening calls. He believed that people would succumb and hand over cash to him, if they were given death threats… In his statement, Yadav said that he learnt the trick from Bollywood movies. He believed that if he says that he is calling on behalf of the D Gang, anyone would fall for his claims and end up paying him money,” said an officer.

The investigators have learnt that Yadav had earlier made a threatening call to an advocate based in Sangli. “While he was working in his food stall, he saw an advocate’s name and number on a car. He decided to call and extort money from him. The advocate ignored his calls and messages,” said the officer.

Yadav has been remanded in police custody till January 31.