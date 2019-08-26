Mumbai: Man arrested for stealing Rs 1.15 lakh from exhibition

The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly stealing Rs 1.15 lakh from the cash counter of an exhibition held at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI).

According to police, the incident took place on August 21. The complainant, Ishita Bapna, who had set up shop at the exhibition, said in her statement that she owns a company that manufactures clothes for kids in Jaipur. These clothes are then sent to Mumbai and she, along with her business partner, sells them in the city.

“…Accordingly, I, along with my business partner and a worker, were selling clothes at the exhibition. We had calculated the money (Rs 1.5 lakh) that we earned on the day and had kept it in a drawer,” Bapna said in her statement. She added that three men arrived at their shop to look at clothes.

“After seeing a few clothes, the trio left,” an officer said, “after which (Bapna and her business partner) realised that the money in the drawer was missing.” A case was registered at Tardeo police station.

Based on CCTV footage, the police found that while two of the three culprits engaged the complainant in conversation, the third fled with the cash.

Police said that one accused, Rishikesh Salunke, was arrested after he was identified in the footage.

“He is a history-sheeter, who was previously booked for assault and theft,” an officer said. Salunke was produced before the court and has been remanded in police custody. Police said that his accomplices are still at large. Senior police inspector Firoz Bhagwan of Tardeo police station confirmed the arrest, but refused to give further details.