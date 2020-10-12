Mumbai: Man arrested for stealing from relative of Covid patient

During interrogation, the police found the man had stolen two autorickshaws.

The Mumbai Police crime branch Sunday arrested a 30-year-old Goregaon resident for allegedly stealing from a relative of a patient admitted at Covid-19 hospitals in the city.

Inspector Mahesh Tawde, in-charge crime branch (unit XII), said an FIR had been registered at Dindoshi police station on October 4 after a man lost Rs 80,000 he was carrying to pay for the treatment of his relative, admitted at a Covid-19 hospital, besides his mobile phone.

The crime branch checked CCTV footage of over 100 cameras installed between Goregaon and Andheri and zeroed in on the accused, Irfan Pathan, travelling in an autorickshaw.

During interrogation, the police found the man had stolen two autorickshaws. He was later handed over to the Dindoshi police.

