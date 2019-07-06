Mumbai: Man arrested for stabbing woman

Advertising

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old woman in a crowded market place in broad daylight in Kalyan on Friday. Sanam Kathoria, a resident of Ulhasnagar, was stabbed repeatedly on his back and stomach by two assailants, said police. She was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The man arrested has been identified as Babu Dhakni. The incident took place around 4.30 pm at the Kanda Batata market, where Kathoria had gone to meet her friends. The two assailants had come on a motorcycle, which has been seized.