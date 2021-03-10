Mumbai: Man arrested for ‘showing porn to 20-year-old student on road’

According to police, the incident took place at 4 pm at Kalpana Chawla check signal on R M Bhattad Road in Borivali (West).

A 20-year-old woman chased and with the help of passersby detained a 37-year-old man for allegedly showing her a porn clip under the pretext of asking her an address at a traffic signal at Borivali (west) in Mumbai on Tuesday. She and her father handed him over to Borivali police.

According to police, the incident took place at 4 pm at Kalpana Chawla check signal on R M Bhattad Road in Borivali (W).

The complainant is a student and was returning home after attending her classes when the accused, Rakesh Nikalje, came up to her and asked her the way to Chikkuwadi.

After the woman showed him the way, he pulled out his mobile phone and showed her a porn clip, police said. He then started crossing the road.

The woman followed him, snatched his phone and ascertained that it was a porn clip, police said. She took help from passersby to stop him and called her father, a businessman, who rushed to the spot. The two took Nikalje to Borivali police station with the help of passersby.

Nikalje is a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Aarey colony, Goregaon (east).

Sudhir Kalekar, Senior Police Inspector of Borivali police station, said, “We have arrested the accused. He has been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.”