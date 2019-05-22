Mumbai: Man arrested for sexually assaulting Brazilian national

The Cuffe Parade police on Tuesday arrested a Mumbai resident on charges of sexually assaulting a 37-year-old Brazilian national.

Advertising

According to police, the Brazilian national submitted a complaint with the police station a few days ago. Following an investigation, a man identified as Padmakar Nandekar has been named the accused. “He has been arrested under Section 376,” a police officer said.

The police officials maintained that the women did not file the complaint immediately after the incident. “Further inquiry in the matter is on. His statement will be recorded soon,” said a police official.